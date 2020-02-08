Ted Baker (LON:TED) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon reissued an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ted Baker to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

LON:TED opened at GBX 311.20 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 353.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 593.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $138.69 million and a PE ratio of 119.69.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

