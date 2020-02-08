TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $17.49

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $17.49. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 4,195,582 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Berenberg Bank cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after buying an additional 3,445,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,759,000 after buying an additional 5,124,716 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after buying an additional 2,117,225 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 409,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

