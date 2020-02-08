TD Securities Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$58.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.86.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$57.14. 346,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$46.30 and a 12 month high of C$55.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.71. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.