TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,212 ($15.94) and last traded at GBX 1,234 ($16.23), 17,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 44,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.44).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($26.51) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($26.51) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,263.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,285.25.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

