TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020 // Comments off

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,212 ($15.94) and last traded at GBX 1,234 ($16.23), 17,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 44,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.44).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($26.51) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,263.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,285.25.

About TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

