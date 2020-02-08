Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($9.47) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.46) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 782.14 ($10.29).

Tate & Lyle stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 790 ($10.39). 1,558,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 662.80 ($8.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.66). The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 782.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 735.39.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

