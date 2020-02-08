Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Downgraded by Investec to “Sell”

Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 782.14 ($10.29).

TATE traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 790 ($10.39). 1,075,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 662.80 ($8.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.66). The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 782.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 735.39.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

