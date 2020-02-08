Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (THRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of THRL stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.62) on Friday. Target Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.58). The stock has a market cap of $565.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective for the company.

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

