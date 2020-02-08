Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

