Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE:TPR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.97. 6,057,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,326. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $70,237,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 942,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,834,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 974.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

