Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 14,422 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 5.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $26,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

