Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

TNDM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.76. 634,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,101. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

