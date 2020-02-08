TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s (TTWO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.24.

TTWO stock opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 61,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

