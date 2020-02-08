T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $88.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $88.00 price target on T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.50.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. 6,545,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.04. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

