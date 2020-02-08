T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.12. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 820 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.55% of T.A.T. Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

