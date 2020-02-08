SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.68-1.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.821-2.821 billion.

SSMXY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 17,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $37.53.

Get SYSMEX CORP/ADR alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SSMXY shares. ValuEngine downgraded SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho downgraded SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for SYSMEX CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSMEX CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.