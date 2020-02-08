Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.89.

SYRS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 98,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,246. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $327.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,079 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 340,889 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 340,889 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,888,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,365,000 after acquiring an additional 268,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

