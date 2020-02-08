Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.54 ($0.38) and last traded at A$0.55 ($0.39), 4,465,556 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 2,090,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.55 ($0.39).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.

About Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

