Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.44. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.45% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

