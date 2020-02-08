Swarm Price Reaches $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $2,373.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

