Suzano (SUZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 136,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,098. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. Suzano has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

