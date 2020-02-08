Superior Group of Companies Inc Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $175.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

