SuperCoin Market Cap Hits $84,819.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $84,819.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000298 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,183,828 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

