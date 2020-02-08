Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Super Micro Computer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a positive rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of SMCI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. 767,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,169. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.
Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.