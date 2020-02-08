Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Super Micro Computer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a positive rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. 767,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,169. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super Micro Computer stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.