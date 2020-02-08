SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Hold Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. 18,928,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,664,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,183 shares of company stock worth $5,776,453. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

