SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NYSE:KOD traded up $4.60 on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 522,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,241. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

