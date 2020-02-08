SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPWR. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra cut SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on SunPower and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.82.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,769. SunPower has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $69,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.