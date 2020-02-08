Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 885,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,213. Summit Materials has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

In other Summit Materials news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

