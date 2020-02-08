Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 375,620 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375,620 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $65,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. 6,787,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,237. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

