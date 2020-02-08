Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,346 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $52,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,999,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $2,196,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in United Rentals by 118.1% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in United Rentals by 12.8% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 35,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of URI stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $149.75. 816,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,364. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average of $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

