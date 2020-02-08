Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,176 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $57,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $199,821.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,308 shares of company stock worth $2,121,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.15. 2,405,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,548. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

