Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,922 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $63,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after buying an additional 82,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,657,000 after buying an additional 111,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 531,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,623,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 516,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

