Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $60.34 Million Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $60,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.65.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $229.82. The stock had a trading volume of 388,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.60 and a 200 day moving average of $204.58. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,616.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

