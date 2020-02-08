Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.06 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $56,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 466.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,550. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

