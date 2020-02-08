Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $53.89 Million Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of FMC worth $53,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in FMC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of FMC by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,226. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC Corp has a one year low of $70.62 and a one year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

