Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.11. 1,413,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,416.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,286.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

