Strs Ohio Sells 43,400 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.26% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 441.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 565,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 22.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 274,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BNED traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 267,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.