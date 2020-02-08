Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 677,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. New Jersey Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

