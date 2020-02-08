Strs Ohio Has $592,000 Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of MCRI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 221,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,764. The firm has a market cap of $966.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.