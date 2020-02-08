Strs Ohio Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 284.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $28,842,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $11,681,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 212,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after buying an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. CL King assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.54.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $275.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

