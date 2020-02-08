Strs Ohio Has $540,000 Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 789.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBT shares. Sandler O’Neill cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 64,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,915. The stock has a market cap of $363.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

