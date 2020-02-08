Strs Ohio Has $529,000 Stock Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Home Bancorp worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. 9,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $340.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.37. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

