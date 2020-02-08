Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 64,955 ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 64,955 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,632 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,474,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 407,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,589 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,369,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.59. 658,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. ADT Inc has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.