Strs Ohio Acquires 15,600 Shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 56,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 180,633 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 389,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 67,256 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 324,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 301,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPKE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a P/E ratio of -54.66 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Spark Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $11.71.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spark Energy Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPKE. ValuEngine upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

