Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,815.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000.

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,156 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

