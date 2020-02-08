Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $223,000 Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,846,000 after purchasing an additional 906,006 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,167,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 350,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,665 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $3,230,760. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.95.

Crispr Therapeutics stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. 1,031,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,212. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 3.25. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

