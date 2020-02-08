Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $207.47. 1,094,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $211.77. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -506.02 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,665.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.