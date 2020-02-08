Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. 426,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

