Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $210,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $22,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $868.00 target price (up from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $864.22. The stock had a trading volume of 571,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,223. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $578.61 and a one year high of $893.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $859.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $818.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

