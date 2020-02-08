Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $205,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.43. 89,147 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

