Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $103,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.9% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,696,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,825,050. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.